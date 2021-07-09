Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars, solar

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at a news conference in a parking lot in Seaside Heights, N.J., Friday July 9, 2021, where four electric vehicle charging stations were recently installed. The measures signed Friday by Murphy make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build electric vehicle charging stations. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — New Jersey’s governor has signed a package of bills aimed at moving the state closer to its goal of generating 100% of its power from clean sources by 2050.

The measures signed Friday make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build electric vehicle charging stations.

The bills signed include:

S3223 – Establishes numerical requirements and zoning standards for installation of electric vehicle supply equipment and Make-Ready parking spaces

– Establishes numerical requirements and zoning standards for installation of electric vehicle supply equipment and Make-Ready parking spaces A1653 – Encourages development of zero-emission vehicle fueling and charging infrastructure in redevelopment projects.

– Encourages development of zero-emission vehicle fueling and charging infrastructure in redevelopment projects. A4554 – Establishes successor program to solar renewable energy certificate program in BPU, including solicitation process for certain solar power generation facilities.

– Establishes successor program to solar renewable energy certificate program in BPU, including solicitation process for certain solar power generation facilities. A5434 – Establishes dual-use solar project pilot program for unpreserved farmland; allows land used for dual-use solar project to be eligible for farmland assessment under certain conditions.

“Three and a half years ago we put forth one of the most aggressive plans in the nation to move New Jersey away from fossil fuels and towards a future based on clean and renewable energy technologies,” said Murphy. “From wind-turbine component manufacturing, to solar energy installation, to electric vehicles, the modernization of our energy sector will not only aid us in addressing climate change, but also drive significant economic growth and create good-paying, union jobs across the state. By signing these bills today, we are marking another milestone on our path to 100% clean energy by 2050 and fueling our clean innovation economy.”

But still waiting for action by the Democratic governor is another bill that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore.

Murphy didn’t mention that bill at a signing ceremony in Seaside Heights in a municipal parking lot across the street from a popular water park.