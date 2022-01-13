Murphy signs bill enshrining abortion into NJ state law

A woman in an doctors uniform holds a poster that reads “Abortion is Healthcare” as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill enshrining the right to an abortion into state law.

Murphy signed the measure Thursday in the waning days of his first term. It fulfills a campaign pledge made in the lead-up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.

A Supreme Court ruling could come in June in a case in which the court was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for five decades. The case has state legislatures across the country responding to the possibility of seismic changes to the 1973 Roe ruling.