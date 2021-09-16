Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALISADES PARK, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey will institute universal pre-kindergarten across the state for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Murphy has increased state funding for pre-K since he took office in 2018 by 35%, but the pledge Thursday will expand the availability of early childhood education.

So far in the state, 140 of New Jersey’s roughly 600 districts have state-funded pre-K programs.

It’s unclear how long the expansion will take, and Murphy didn’t specify a timeline.

He said has tasked the state Department of Education with making a plan to meet the goal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Stop Crying Studios

The Manzo's garden in Jersey City: Tradition, family and food

How Community FoodBank of New Jersey grew to help thousands facing food insecurity

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reflects on 9/11, twenty years later

How some NJ towns have flood protection with through Army Corps of Engineers funding

Lillypops: NJ teen CEO seeing sweet success

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter