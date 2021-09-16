Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey

PALISADES PARK, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey will institute universal pre-kindergarten across the state for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Murphy has increased state funding for pre-K since he took office in 2018 by 35%, but the pledge Thursday will expand the availability of early childhood education.

So far in the state, 140 of New Jersey’s roughly 600 districts have state-funded pre-K programs.

It’s unclear how long the expansion will take, and Murphy didn’t specify a timeline.

He said has tasked the state Department of Education with making a plan to meet the goal.