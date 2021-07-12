Murphy: Not a ‘passport,’ but NJ has digital COVID vaccine tracker

FILE — Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey now has phone app that lets people keep track of their COVID-19 vaccination card digitally.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the app — called Docket — during a news conference Monday in Trenton. He said it’s not meant to serve as a passport, and instead will serve as a backup in case people lose their paper vaccination cards.

“Docket is intended solely to give residents easy access to their COVID vaccination record, especially if their vaccination card has been damaged or lost,” Murphy said. “And while the information available through Docket is currently limited to your COVID vaccination record, it will be broadened to provide you with your entire record from the New Jersey Immunization Information System.”

State health officials couldn’t say how much the app cost the state to develop.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says officials plan to begin allowing people to use the app to track other vaccinations they have, but for now it works just for the coronavirus vaccine.

