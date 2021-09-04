Murphy: NJ’s Ida death toll now at 27

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy reported two additional deaths related to Tropical Storm Ida in New Jersey, bringing the state’s total to 27.

Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast were hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb Saturday and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida moves into high gear.

The White House said President Joe Biden will survey storm damage in New York City and Manville, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The mud-caked sidewalks of Cranford, New Jersey, were lined with the detritus of the suburban dream: household items and furnishings that once made a cozy home reduced to rubbish by the sudden storm waters that swamped homes, cars and businesses and killed at least 50 people in six eastern states.

After touring a flood-wrecked apartment complex on the banks of the Raritan River Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned residents about the potentially harmful contaminants left behind.

“You have to assume the worst,” he said. “If you’re in there, you want to have windows and doors open.”

