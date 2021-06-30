Murphy names Andrew Bruck NJ’s acting AG after Grewal departure

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that Andrew Bruck, the First Assistant Attorney General to the departing Gurbir Grewal, will serve as Acting Attorney General for the remainder of Murphy’s first term.

Bruck has been a part of Grewal’s leadership team since he took the post in January 2018. Grewal announced he was leaving Tuesday to head up enforcement at the SEC.

Murphy said in a statement he wants Bruck to continue Grewal’s work.

“I am pleased to announce that Andrew Bruck will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General and continue the office’s mission of fighting for equal justice for everyone who calls our state home,” said Governor Murphy. “Andrew’s wealth of experience will serve him well in this role and his historic appointment reflects our continuing commitment to ensuring that our state government reflects the rich diversity of our people.”

Murphy faces re-election in November, so Bruck will serve as acting AG at least through January of 2022.

“I thank Gov. Murphy for the confidence that he has placed in me, and I am honored by the opportunity to continue the groundbreaking work of Attorney General Grewal,” Bruck said in a statement. “I share their commitment to protecting public safety, building public trust, and ensuring the rights of all New Jerseyans. I look forward to working with our Department’s 7,700 extraordinary public servants to carry out our vital mission.”

Bruck, who grew up in Montclair and Mendham, is cited as the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to serve in the office. The announcement also came with a recommendation from former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

Grewal praised the announcement Wednesday.

“I am thrilled that Governor Murphy has selected Andrew Bruck to lead the Attorney General’s Office for the remainder of my term,” Grewal said in a statement. “Andrew is one of the sharpest legal minds and finest public servants that I have ever met. The people of New Jersey and the dedicated public servants in the Department of Law and Public Safety will be well-served by his leadership.”

Before joining Grewal’s office, Bruck spent five years at the U.S. Department of Justice. During that time, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, and held several roles in Yates’ office, including Senior Counsel, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Acting Chief of Staff.

Before joining the Department of Justice, Bruck worked as a litigation associate in the New York office of Davis Polk & Wardwell and clerked for Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Stanford Law School.