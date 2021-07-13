Murphy, citing Uyar murder, signs new law increasing consequences for strangling assault

TRENTON, N.J. — The crime of assaulting someone by strangling them will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison under a new law New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.

The offense also can now carry a fine of up to $150,000, along with prison time.

That’s up from a five-year sentence, a fine of $15,000 or both, under previous law.

Murphy, a Democrat, said Tuesday the new law is based in part on research showing that strangling assaults are a red flag for domestic violence homicide victims.

Gov. Murphy referenced the killing of a New Jersey woman named Yasemin Uyar. Uyar’s mother told PIX11 News her daughter had faced multiple assaults from her ex-boyfriend Tyler Rios before he kidnapped her and their son.

The son was found safe but Uyar was later found dead in a wooded area in Tennessee Sunday.

“The murder of Yasemin Uyar by a repeat domestic abuser was horrific and appalling,” said Murphy. “Research has shown that strangulation is often one of the strongest red flags for predicting future homicides of victims of domestic violence. This legislation recognizes the seriousness of strangulation assault and gives us the tools necessary to hold people accountable for their actions.”