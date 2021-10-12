GLASSBORO, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s two major-party candidates for governor sketched sharply different visions for where they want to carry the state at their final debate. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will veer away from public-sector investments in education, transit and a host of other areas under a GOP governor. Republican Jack Ciattarelli says another four years of Murphy’s administration will lead to more crushing taxes and unaffordability. The debate Tuesday at Rowan University in southern New Jersey crystallized a dynamic that’s formed in recent weeks, with Murphy casting his rival as the second coming of Chris Christie and Donald Trump and Ciattarelli hammering Murphy over the state’s high costs.
Murphy, Ciattarelli square off in heated NJ governor debate
by: Associated Press, Marvin ScottPosted: / Updated: