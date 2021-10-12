Murphy, Ciattarelli square off in heated NJ governor debate

New Jersey

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GLASSBORO, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s two major-party candidates for governor sketched sharply different visions for where they want to carry the state at their final debate. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will veer away from public-sector investments in education, transit and a host of other areas under a GOP governor. Republican Jack Ciattarelli says another four years of Murphy’s administration will lead to more crushing taxes and unaffordability. The debate Tuesday at Rowan University in southern New Jersey crystallized a dynamic that’s formed in recent weeks, with Murphy casting his rival as the second coming of Chris Christie and Donald Trump and Ciattarelli hammering Murphy over the state’s high costs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ gov. candidates square off

Small Business Spotlight: Bendita Arepa in Paterson, NJ

Murphy and Ciattarelli set for another possibly fiery debate for governor on this last day to register to vote in NJ

NJ woman stands up to bullying with #HatNotHate campaign

NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in final debate

‘This sounds amazing’: Doctor explains new COVID-19 treatment pill

More New Jersey

PIX on Politics

MTA chief talks crime, ridership and infrastructure improvements

MTA chief talks congestion pricing and more

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NYC health commissioner pushes COVID vaccines for kids, stops short of mandate

NY senator pushes remote learning bill: 'City Hall has utterly failed'

PIX on Politics roundtable: Experts weigh in on Rikers crisis

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter