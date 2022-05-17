PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — A serious motor vehicle accident in Paterson sent multiple people to the hospital on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident happened near Main Street and Market Street, Director of Public Safety Jerry Speziale said. An individual fled from the scene, but has since been captured.

One of the victims may have suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or how seriously they were hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.