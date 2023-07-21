NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11)– Six people were injured after an explosion and building collapse at the Steven Crane Housing Complex in Newark.

Residents tell PIX11 News they heard a loud boom and felt other buildings shake around six o’clock Friday night.

Windows were sent flying nearly 50 yards into a parking lot due to the force of the blast. Shattered glass and splintered wood are visible on the collapsed roof of the building on S. Pine Lane.

Some residents say they smelled gas in the area before the blast. Fritz Frage, the Newark Director of Public Safety says they cannot confirm that a gas leak leveled the building, but they called PSEG to the scene to shut off the gas and monitor for potential gas leaks.

PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer asked Emmanuel Foster, the Interim Executive Director of the Newark Housing Authority if there were reports from residents of a gas smell. He says there was no reported gas smell.

Of the six injuries, one is serious. That person is in the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Thirteen families have been displaced due to the explosion.