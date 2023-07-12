PASSAIC, N.J. (PIX11) – Multiple firefighters were hospitalized Wednesday after battling a fire in Passaic, New Jersey, the city’s mayor said.

The fire happened at a home at 67 Union Avenue. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the property and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

At least four firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion while battling the flames, according to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora. Additional firefighters were being evaluated at the scene.

“The exhaustion from hitting the fire in conditions of extreme weather takes a toll on the amazing, brave firefighters that responded,” Lora said.

Lora said everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely. Passaic’s fire chief said the home will likely be a complete loss.

“It is a devastating fire where they have lost almost everything but their lives. Their lives are intact and they are safe, which is the priority,” Lora said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.