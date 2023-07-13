NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – The pain of losing a loved one — a husband, father and firefighter — could not be more palpable on the faces outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark Thursday afternoon.

Wayne Brooks Jr.’s wife and daughters have lost their “Bear.” It’s the name his loved ones and Newark firefighters called him.

“I look at Bear, I worked with Wayne for 10 years, and we went to fires together. He was an absolutely great guy. Family man,” said Michael Giunta, a friend of Brooks and president of the Newark Firefighters Union.

Brooks was described as a reliable and selfless member of the company, whose life goal was to serve the public. He did it proudly for 16 years.

Brooks was a pillar of the firehouse and beloved for his “Top Chef”-worthy meals.

“He was starting out, he was really a regular guy, strong as an ox,” remembered retired Battalion Chief Jeff Rudden. After 39 years with Newark’s fire department, he retired shortly after Brooks began working for the local company.

“[Firefighters] want to save life and property. It was an unfortunate incident. They weren’t prepared for what they had to do,” said Rudden.

Brooks and fellow Newark firefighter Augusto “Augie” Acabou died last week fighting a fire aboard an Italian cargo ship docked in Port Newark. Rudden said the 49-year-old Brooks knew how to operate the marine boat, which wouldn’t start.

During his career, Brooks mentored aspiring firefighters, like Jonathan Detres who played the bagpipes at his service.

“Funny guy. Great guy — helps you out with anything you need,” said Detres.

And now with his family in need, Tunnel to Towers has stepped in to help pay off his home, which Brooks worked two jobs to afford.

“It tells me I have to work harder. There are so many families who need [Tunnel to Towers] to be there for them. It’s a promise we made at the foundation,” said founder Frank Siller.

The funeral mass for Brooks will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

A GoFundMe page was created to support the families of both firefighters.