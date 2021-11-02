NJ motorcyclist killed in crash with deer on Teaneck highway: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

Police on the scene after a New Jersey man, 58, was killed after his motorcycle struck a deer on Route 4 in Teaneck, New Jersey, early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, officials say. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

TEANECK, N.J. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer early Monday morning and being thrown from his motorcycle on a New Jersey highway, officials said.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said the deadly crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. as the motorcyclist, 58, was riding eastbound on Route 4, near Teaneck Road.

The River Vale man struck the deer on the highway, sending him flying off the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing, as of Monday night, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Murphy, Ciattarelli give final pushes before NJ elections

Murphy, Ciattarelli touring NJ as campaign coming to close

Brighton Asylum in NJ brings a scary good time this Halloween

Lawmakers call for end of non-essential helicopter flights

The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

NYPD haunted house spooks PIX11 reporter

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter