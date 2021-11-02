Police on the scene after a New Jersey man, 58, was killed after his motorcycle struck a deer on Route 4 in Teaneck, New Jersey, early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, officials say. (AIR11/PIX11 News)

TEANECK, N.J. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer early Monday morning and being thrown from his motorcycle on a New Jersey highway, officials said.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said the deadly crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. as the motorcyclist, 58, was riding eastbound on Route 4, near Teaneck Road.

The River Vale man struck the deer on the highway, sending him flying off the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing, as of Monday night, according to officials.