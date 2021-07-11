TENNESSEE — The mother of a New Jersey woman who was abducted by her child’s father said she fears her daughter is dead.

Karen Uyar said she would head to Tennessee on Sunday to be reunited with her grandson after the toddler and his mother were kidnapped earlier this week.

Authorities found the 2-year-old boy and his father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios, in Monterey, Tennessee early Saturday morning, officials said.

However, the child’s mother, Yasmine Uyar, remained missing. Karen Uyar said she believes Rios may have killed her.

“We believe he killed her and we believe she is in the trunk of her car,” Karen Uyar said on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, officials have not said whether Uyar or the vehicle Rios was driving, a silver 2018 Ford Fiesta, have been located.

In Highland Park, New Jersey, where Karen lives, a vigil was held for Uyar on Saturday night. Friends and family gathered at the reformed Church of Highland Park to pray for Uyar’s safe return home.

“We were extremely relieved to know Sebastian was safe and we were relieved that Tyler was in custody but our focus besides getting Sebastian back from Tennessee is to find Yasmin,” Karen Uyar said.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Kristine Garcia and Jay Dow.