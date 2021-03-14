Most of New Jersey under a fire warning through Monday

Most of New Jersey was placed under a fire warning through Monday. (PIX11)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Most of New Jersey was placed under a fire warning through Monday.

A large brush fire shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway, backed up traffic and forced some residents to evacuate homes and stores. Authorities said Sunday that several smaller blazes were also burning across the state on the dry, windy day.

Videos from the scene near the airport in Lakewood showed clouds of thick, dark smoke and raging flames igniting trees and brush.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly warned of “dangerous fire weather conditions” across the state as the conditions challenged crews fighting the blazes.

The NWS warns: “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment, and avoid smoking in wildland areas.”

PIX11 contributed to this report.