Most of New Jersey under a fire warning through Monday

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A map shows areas under a red flag warning in New Jersey

Most of New Jersey was placed under a fire warning through Monday. (PIX11)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Most of New Jersey was placed under a fire warning through Monday.

A large brush fire shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway, backed up traffic and forced some residents to evacuate homes and stores. Authorities said Sunday that several smaller blazes were also burning across the state on the dry, windy day.

Videos from the scene near the airport in Lakewood showed clouds of thick, dark smoke and raging flames igniting trees and brush.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly warned of “dangerous fire weather conditions” across the state as the conditions challenged crews fighting the blazes.

The NWS warns: “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment, and avoid smoking in wildland areas.”

PIX11 contributed to this report.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement