NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Most New Jerseyans agree that the Garden State is a good place to live, yet more than one-third of residents would leave the state if given the opportunity, a new poll found.

Almost six in ten New jersey residents said the state is an “excellent” (14%) or “good” (44%) place to live, according to a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. Twenty-eight percent rated New Jersey as “only fair” and another 13% as “poor.”

“New Jerseyans’ views on the Garden State as a place to live have remained stable the past several years but over the decades have gradually become less positive,” said Ashley Koning, an assistant research professor at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “Three-quarters of residents said the state was an excellent or good place to live back in the mid 1990s to early 2000s. Even more – eight in 10 residents – said the same throughout the mid to late 1980s.”

When it comes to rating their cities, towns and neighborhoods, residents continue to like where they live, the poll found. Seventy percent said their town or city is an “excellent” (26%) or “good” (44%) place to live. Seventy-five percent said the same about their neighborhood (34% “excellent” and 41% “good”).

However, half of New Jerseyans say they would like to move out of their neighborhood if given the opportunity. In total, 3% would move within the same town, 15% would move to another town in New Jersey and 36% would move to another state. Forty-two percent would stay where they are living now.

“New Jerseyans’ desire to move has increased by double digits over the last decade,” said Koning. “These latest numbers set an all-time high in the poll’s history of asking this question for those who want to move out of state and an all-time low for those who want to stay.”

The Rutgers-Eagleton Poll was conducted Feb. 25-March 4. Live interviewers contacted 1,044 adults across the state on landlines and cell phones. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

