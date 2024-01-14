MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PIX11) — Nearly every county in New Jersey has activated Code Blue, signifying freezing temperatures that pose a threat to those who are unhoused.

Warming centers and shelters opened Sunday night across New Jersey, providing shelter to individuals who would otherwise be out in the cold. For a full list of counties that have declared a Code Blue and locations serving as warming centers, you can click here.

Montclair Emergency Services for Hope, better known as MESH, is a local nonprofit providing overnight shelter during extreme cold.

Doel Rodriguez, who said he has lived most of his life unhoused, spent Saturday night in MESH’s shelter, located in the basement of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Rodriguez said he has spent many nights outside in the freezing cold.

“It’s like every nightmare you’ve ever had in your life compounds at once,” said Rodriguez. “Because once you’re out here, you’re out here. So you have to survive these eight hours, six hours, whatever. You have to survive them on your own.”

Albie Monterrosa, who runs MESH, said the shelter is open on as many cold nights as possible. His goal is to be open every night from December through March.

“Within a mile from the comfort of our homes, we have people literally living in the train stations, sleeping on the side of a building, or in a bank vestibule,” said Monterrosa.

Rodriguez said services like those provided by MESH are critical. “Respite and meals are crucial to the people,” said Rodriguez. “The foot soldiers, I call them, because that’s what they are. They walk from here to there, waiting for a meal and waiting to come out of the cold.”

Monterrosa said MESH is always looking for more funding and donations so they can keep doors open on all cold nights.

“Try to spend 24 hours out in the elements with no place to go, in an open space,” said Monterrosa. “It is not comfortable. So we’re just really happy that we’re able to offer this to the community.”

For more information about MESH, visit its website here.