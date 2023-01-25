NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Lottery players raked it in last year, with 61 prizes worth $1 million or more sold in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

No player in New Jersey won a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot, but there were 25 second-tier tickets worth $1,000,000 sold. Seven of those players won even more with multiplier add-ons, according to the lottery.

The largest winner in 2022 was a Pick-6 player. Someone won a $17.6 million jackpot with a ticket sold at a Maplewood 7-Eleven for the Aug. 1, 2022 drawing.

The lottery released a list of the state’s biggest winners in 2022. There’s also an interactive map available.

“With so many players winning big, it’s clear that the New Jersey Lottery is the place to be for anyone hoping to turn their dreams into reality,” the lottery said in a statement.

“We wish all our players a happy new year and the best of luck in 2023!”