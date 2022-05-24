NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana has become a big source of sales in New Jersey.

One month into the launch of the state’s recreational market, there’s been $24,201,875.38 worth of cannabis and cannabis product sales, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. That money comes from 212,433 transactions.

Nearly $1.9 million of those sales came from the first day. Around 12,000 people lines up to make purchases on April 21 when sales started.

Regulators on Tuesday voted to grant permits to nearly a dozen new recreational cannabis retailers in their first public meeting since the market opened. It’s not yet clear how long it would be before the new dispensaries open.

Customers are allowed to buy up to the equivalent of one ounce of marijuana. That breaks down to one ounce of dried flower, 5 grams of oil or 1000 milligrams of edibles such as gummies. Those interested are allowed to purchase a combination of products, so long as the total doesn’t surpass one ounce.

Legal products include dried flower, concentrated oils, resin, vape formulas, tinctures, lozenges, and gummies. Edibles that are considered perishable — like cookies and brownies — are not available from New Jersey dispensaries.