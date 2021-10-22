The Montclair Film Festival returns for its 10th year

New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The 10th annual Montclair Film Festival opened Thursday night, Oct. 21 in New Jersey.

Over the next week, there will be plenty of films and events for locals to check out.

Bob Feinberg, the festival’s co-founder and board chairman, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to give us an insider’s look at the beloved event.

Plus, Feinberg shares how the festival has evolved over its 10 years.

This year’s celebrity guests include Stephen Colbert, who’s also on the advisory board for the festival, Dionne Warwick, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more.

Tickets are still on sale now for screening and events at MontclairFilm.org, where you can also see the full schedule.

