EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — For motorsport fans and just about any child out there, the Monster Jam truck show is not an event – it’s an experience.

The Monster Jam truck show brings together 12 of the most intense athletes on four wheels where they duke it out for the championship. This weekend they are bringing that grit to MetLife Stadium.

Driver Camden Murphy knows a thing or two about wild things. He has been competing in Monster Jam since 2017 and racing for nearly two decades.

“We actually have a pit party before the event where the fans get to come down and see the trucks up close and personal,” he told PIX11 News, explaining what gets him amped up for each show. “We sign autographs, take pictures and they spend time with us. It’s unlike any other sport out there, so getting to spend time with the fans definitely gets me pumped up and ready to go.”

Among the stars of steel revving their engines will be Grave Digger, which is celebrating 40 years of dirt-spewing spins and high-flying jumps.

Also on deck will be fan-favorite Monster Mutt, along with Murphy’s prized possession — Bakugan Dragonoid.

Monster Jam comes to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, April 23. For ticket information, click here.