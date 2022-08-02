EDISON, NJ (PIX11) — Police conducting a recent welfare check on twin 5-year-old girls had a horrifying realization: one of the girls had been missing since 2019, officials said Tuesday.

Officers arrested the mother’s boyfriend on murder charges in the child’s death. Matthew Chiles, 29, was also charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He allegedly “engaged in conduct resulting in the missing child’s death in 2019, and illegally disposed of the child’s remains,” authorities said.

Police also arrested Monique Durham — the mother of the twins — on charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one third-degree theft. Both Chiles and Durham were at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center as of Tuesday as they awaited a detention hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442-4400, Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.