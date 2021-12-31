Mom sexually assaulted, held captive with children in NJ home invasion: authorities

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY – A New Jersey man was arrested a month after he sexually assaulted a woman and kidnapped her and her three children during a home invasion, authorities said.

Jafa McAllister, 33, faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, terrorist threats robbery, burglary, aggravated sexual contact and weapons, according to the the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Nov. 28, the Plainfield Police Department was notified of a kidnapping and sexual assault along Liberty Street in the town of Plainfield, authorities said.

Investigation determined that a woman woke up to find three unknown armed men in her home demanding money.

Over the course of several hours, McCallister and two other suspects held the woman and her three children captive in their home, according to the investigation.

During the attack, the woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint. The victims were then forced into their own car and driven to Newark, where they were held for several hours before escaping, according to authorities.

McCallister had been identified as one of the suspects and was arrested on Tuesday.

 Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Sergeant Janet Lopez at 908-347-8491, Detective Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Plainfield Police Department Detective Chanel Johnson at 732-343-0718. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Record-setting COVID case streak setting off alarms for NJ health officials

NJ towns combat record COVID spike with mask mandates

Small Business Spotlight: Le French Dad in Montclair

NJ cities tighten COVID measures with new mask, vaccine mandates

NJ ballerina makes an impact with new book

More New Jersey

Crime

Suspects pretend to conduct COVID survey in violent Brooklyn home invasion: police

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

'I paid my debt to society': Dad frustrated he's still behind bars for New York NyQuil theft

Blind NY man in prison for NyQuill theft says case was 'over prosecuted'

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter