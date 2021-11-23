Mom released on home confinement after arrest on charges she abused runaway NJ teen

Jamie Moore, the mother who pleaded for the return of her missing NJ teen was arrested and faces child endangerment charges (Essex County Prosecutor’s Office | PIX11 News)

EAST ORANGE, NJ — A mom accused of assaulting her 14-year-old daughter was released on home confinement, officials with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Officer said Tuesday.

Police arrested Jamie Moore, 40, on Nov. 12, the day after her runaway daughter was found safe in New York City. The teen told officers she’d left her East Orange home in New Jersey on Oct. 14 because of a history of abuse; she said her mother stabbed her and threw bleach in her eyes.

Moore, who was being held in a correctional facility, was scheduled to appear virtually in Essex County Superior Court on Nov. 17.

She’s been charged with two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child. Her 14-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were both removed from her custody.

Moore allegedly struck her teenage daughter in the head with a frying pan. She’s also been accused of forcing her daughter to panhandle.