WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – It was a terrifying morning for parents, students, and staff on Thursday when a school bus full of elementary school children went missing in New Jersey.

The ordeal began when the bus did not arrive at Mt. Horeb School in Warren Township at its scheduled time, according to a joint statement released by the school district and police. Officials said the district immediately notified police and the school bus company in an effort to find the bus.

“The bus driver experienced a medical incident that led to disorientation. As a result, the bus driver left Warren and pulled into a parking lot in Bridgewater. While pulling into that parking lot, the bus was involved in a minor motor vehicle accident with a parked vehicle,” the statement said. “Bridgewater and Warren police officers, EMS, and school and district officials responded to the scene.”

Police and school officials did not provide a timeline of the events. It remains unclear how much time passed between when the bus did not arrive at the school on schedule and when it was located in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported related to the incident. The students were assessed by the school nurse before they were moved to a new bus and taken to school, officials said.

Parents and guardians were able to either pick up their children from school or speak to them before they went to class, authorities said.

“We are grateful for the professionalism and expertise of Warren Township and Bridgewater first responders and all of the school and district officials involved in responding to this situation. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Mt. Horeb School main office for additional assistance. School counselors and other staff are available for students. We appreciate the care and concern of all of our students and parents involved in this incident,” the statement concluded.

Officials did not provide additional details about the school bus driver.

Mt. Horeb School, which is part of the Warren Township School District, serves about 200 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, according to the education website Niche.com.