PRINCETON, N.J. (PIX11) – Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on Thursday, authorities said.

Ewunetie’s body was discovered by a Princeton Department of Facilities employee behind the tennis courts on university property around 1 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of injury, and her death doesn’t appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature, officials said.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Ewunetie was reported missing on Monday. She had been last seen near Scully Hall on campus on Friday, Oct. 14, according to police.