EAST ORANGE, NJ (PIX11) — Police located and arrested a missing New Jersey woman weeks after she vanished, only for her to escape from custody while at a hospital, officials said Thursday.

Destiny Owens and her girlfriend Imani Glover had both been reported missing since Dec. 23, 2023. While Gover was found earlier in February, Owens was only located on Wednesday.

Police in East Orange spotted Owens, who has several outstanding warrants, on South Maple Avenue around 1:10 p.m., a city spokesperson said. She was taken into custody.

Owens was brought to a hospital for a medical evaluation, authorities said. She escaped from the hospital while in police custody. Officers are actively looking for her once again.

She’s about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, officials said. Owens weighs around 130 pounds.

Officials have not specified what charges Owens faces. The outstanding warrants are out of both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Owens’ mother previously told PIX11 it was out of her daughter’s character to go more than a day or two without texting or calling.

“I just hope somebody sees her and reaches out to me and lets me know where my baby is,” she said in January. “I just want to hear her voice. I just want to know she’s OK.”

At this time, Owens’ welfare is a priority and EOPD is asking for the public’s help in her healthy and safe return. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call EOPD at 973.266.5030.