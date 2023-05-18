BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near a highway in Bayonne Wednesday, authorities said.

The body of 32-year-old Lindenwold resident Norelis Mendoza was found off of Route 440 in Bayonne near the Jersey City border, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mendoza had been last seen at her mother’s home in Jersey City Saturday evening, according to her missing person report. She was reported missing on Sunday.

Mendoza’s death is considered suspicious and remains under investigation, authorities said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip here.