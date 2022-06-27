NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl with autism was reported missing in Newark on Monday.

Johnnae Moss was last seen in the 200 block of Osborne Terrace, officials said. She boarded the 107 NJ Transit bus heading to New York. Moss used to live in New York and has family in the Bronx.

She’s about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. Officials said Moss has brown eyes and green and orange hair. She was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with dinosaurs, an orange shirt with a whale on the front and blue Crocs.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnnae Moss to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.