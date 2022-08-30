MORRIS PLAINS, NJ (PIX11) — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported near Morris Plains, NJ. As of 6:20 p.m., just two people had reported feeling the tremor. As of 6:35 p.m.., that number had increased to eight. The quake had a depth of 5 km.

In 2020, there was a small quake in Central New Jersey in September and another tremor in western New Jersey in December. A small earthquake also rattled southern New Jersey in 2021.

