NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While the federal government is ending the extra money for food provided to low-income individuals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey is set to increase the minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotment.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ensuring that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. It’s a $45 increase from the state’s previous minimum benefit.

The federal minimum SNAP benefit is $23 a month. Under New Jersey’s $95 minimum law, any state household approved for less than $95 in SNAP benefits will get their regular assistance plus a supplement from the state starting in March.

“As the federal government’s temporary boost to SNAP benefits comes to an end, we cannot ignore the significant impact this will have on households and communities throughout our state,” Murphy previously said. “By implementing a minimum monthly SNAP benefit of $95 for all beneficiaries, New Jersey is leading the nation in ensuring families have the support they need to keep putting food on the table.”

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman has urged SNAP households to check their benefits. Those who need extra help can visit nj211.org to learn about available resources. SNAP recipients can check their benefit detail online at www.njfamiliesfirst.com, with the Connect EBT mobile app or by calling (800) 997-3333.