SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX11) — For years, The Secaucus Rail Transfer Station was one of the best-kept secrets in mass transit for New York City-bound commuters.

But for Eric, in town Tuesday to visit family, there’s concern over the increasing number of migrants who will be ending their long bus ride from Texas and other southern border states before transferring to a train bound for Penn Station in the city.

“It affects my family that’s living here, and they’re having to travel through this and have to deal with it daily,” said Eric.

Bus companies are choosing to stop at this and other Garden State transit hubs to avoid violating.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ new executive order on how and when migrant-filled buses can arrive.

“We have done a great job of communicating with the municipalities around us,” said Adams.

Adams is now encouraging neighboring mayors to do the same.

NJ Transit customer Asad believes this is a federal issue.

“This is a free country. But this country has borders. If everybody just come in here, we don’t have a country. This is up to Washington. They should have stopped this from the beginning,” said Asad.

NJ Transit deferred all questions to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, including how the migrants are being moved through New Jersey transit hubs – aside from their accompanying chaperone, and whether tickets are purchased on their behalf or riding for free.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop deferred to Murphy.

“We must be smart in how we approach this and have a statewide solution, but we MUST also be compassionate first here and help where we can,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Murphy told PIX11 News:

“Our Administration has tracked the recent arrival of a handful buses of migrant families at various NJ TRANSIT train stations. New Jersey is primarily being used as a transit point for these families — all or nearly all of them continued with their travels en route to their final destination of New York City.”

PIX11 News contacted Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli several times to get his reaction to Adams’s comments during his Tuesday briefing.

Ultimately, because there are 564 municipalities in New Jersey, it’s easy to understand why so many mayors are deferring questions about different migrant-related scenarios to Murphy, including what happens if they decide not to go to New York City.

It’s still unclear if Murphy will implement some statewide policy regarding the arrival of migrant buses on this side of the Hudson.