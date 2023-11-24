EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – Black Friday was more like Green Friday at MetLife Stadium.

The NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game featured the New York Jets and the visiting Miami Dolphins.

“I love the idea,” said Jets season ticket holder George Frouxides. “I got off work. My boss wasn’t too happy, but here I am- this is what I do- a die-hard Jet fan.”

While many are spending the day shopping at places like American Dream, many fans say they would much rather spend their day on this side of the Meadowlands Complex.

“It stops me from spending money shopping,” said Jets fan Stacy Lane from East Rockaway.

“Thanksgiving, everything’s over with, and then everybody comes down here and has a good time,” said Jets fan Kenny Emmets from Ridgefield Park.

There’s nothing like football on Thanksgiving; for many, nothing will replace that. But these fans are definitely embracing a new tradition.

“I prefer a Thanksgiving game,” said Jets fan Mikel Pierre from Pearl River. “It’s just more tradition, you know, family’s all around and we’re looking at [the game], but Black Friday is new, and right now everybody is out, and it’s either this or shopping. I’m happy here.”

“I’m with the family,” said Dolphins fan Anthony Sosa from Irvington. “At the end of the day, it’s a rival game, but here with family, so we’re having fun.”