EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – New Jersey will host games for the world’s biggest sporting event in 2026.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford was chosen as a host venue for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA revealed Thursday. New York and New Jersey submitted a joint bid to bring World Cup games to the region.

The United States last hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994. Giants Stadium hosted seven games in that tournament, including a quarterfinal and semifinal match. The 1994 World Cup was the most attended in history.

The 2026 World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring an expanded field of 48 countries.

FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 cities in North America that are hosting games throughout the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup host cities

United States (11 cities)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Boston – Foxborough (Gillette Stadium)

Dallas/Fort Worth – Arlington (AT&T Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York/New Jersey – East Rutherford (MetLife Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

San Francisco Bay Area – Santa Clara (Levi’s Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Mexico (3 cities)

Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

Canada (2 cities)

Toronto (BMO Field)

Vancouver (BC Place)

Local leaders celebrate New York/New Jersey selection

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were among the local leaders celebrating New York/New Jersey’s selection as a World Cup host city. Here’s how they reacted:

Mayor Eric Adams

“The biggest sporting event in the world is coming to the biggest stage, and New York City cannot wait to welcome the world to our region,” Adams said in a statement. “New York City is thrilled to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing the drama and excitement here to the city that never sleeps! The momentum doesn’t end there, with world-class restaurants, hotels, shows, and more to keep all our visitors entertained. Not only will the World Cup strengthen our economy by providing a major boost, but it will showcase FIFA and the sport of soccer to all of America. As mayor of one of the most diverse cities in the world — and one filled with soccer fans — I know our city represents the diversity of this world game and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome the world in 2026.”

Gov. Phil Murphy

“We are honored to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with our neighbors across the Hudson, and we are fully prepared to deliver the world-class experience that the beautiful game deserves,” Murphy said in a statement. “Future generations of New Jerseyans will remember fondly that, on the heels of a global pandemic, the biggest sporting event in the world was hosted by the greatest region in the world. In addition to building upon our lasting global legacy, as a host region we will also benefit from significant economic activity and impact, as well as opportunities to showcase the rich cultural diversity of our state. As we welcome the world today and every day, we are reminded that the values of inclusion and unity are not only foundational to the World Cup, but to who we are as New Jerseyans.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul

“With some of the most welcoming and diverse communities anywhere in the world, New York is a natural fit to host the FIFA World Cup,” Hochul said in a statement. “Our unparalleled cultural experiences and countless tourist attractions make us the ideal venue for the thousands of fans who will come to enjoy this historic competition. New York was made for the spotlight — we are ready to provide an unforgettable experience for millions around the globe, and I thank all who made this possible.”