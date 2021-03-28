Meng, Kim among leaders in Atlanta to pay respects to victims of mass shooting

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Grace Meng meeting with the family of Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, one of the victims of the Atlanta shooting.

NEW YORK — Reps. Grace Meng of New York and Andy Kim of New Jersey were among those who visited Georgia Sunday to pay their respects to the victims of a mass shooting that killed eight people in Atlanta in mid-March.

Meng and Kim, both Democrats, visited with colleagues from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Meng is the First Vice Chair of the caucus. Meng laid flowers at the three different shooting sites, all massage parlors in the Atlanta area. They also met with family members of the victims and held a press conference and roundtable with local Asian American leaders.

Kim’s visit comes just a day after he tweeted out a thread discussing his struggle to talk about racism with his 5-year-old son, who’d experienced anti-Asian bullying for the first time.

“The past few hours have been about one thing: listening,” Kim wrote. “Listening to the hurt and pain. Listening to ideas to heal.”

This comes the same day yet another incident of anti-Asian bias was reported in New York City, as a man struck a woman after making derogatory statements in a subway station in Manhattan.

Prior to Sunday, there have been at least 27 additional anti-Asian incidents this year, including 12 assaults, compared with eight at the same time last year, according to Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, commanding officer of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Residents and activists have shown support for Asian communities and those affected by the violence at demonstrations across the city as well as in New Jersey. On Saturday, rallies will take place in Lower Manhattan and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The NYPD announced on Thursday it planned to increase outreach and patrols in Asian communities.

The department is sending undercover officers to neighborhoods with significant Asian populations in an attempt to prevent and disrupt attacks, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. 

The undercover officers are being trained and will be on patrol by the end of the weekend, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said.

The NYPD started an Asian Hate Crime Task Force last year amid increasing attacks as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province. Critics say the former president’s language stoked violence against Asian Americans and immigrants.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

More Queens

New Jersey Videos

Hundreds rally in NYC against anti-Asian hate crimes; NJ Rep. Kim details son facing bullying

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

New Jersey hopes for increase in vaccine supply as cases stay high

Booker, other NJ lawmakers call for gun reform

Rutgers University to require COVID-19 vaccines for all on-campus students

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

@PIX11News on Twitter