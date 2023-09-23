NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The investigation continues Saturday morning, into what caused a massive house explosion that sent several people to the hospital in New Jersey.

The explosion was so intense that it rocked West Milford, a quiet and rural neighborhood. The house on Banker Road in the Upper Greenwood Lake area exploded Friday night, around 9 p.m., officials said.

“It was a vibration. It was a shock. It felt like it was going to push my house over. I’m like three-fourths of a mile down I’m not even that close and it felt like my house was going to fall over,” said Keith Koster, a nearby neighbor.

Five victims were rushed to nearby hospitals and a sixth refused medical attention, officials said. One victim suffered serious burn injuries, officials said.

“The five people I saw come out were ok. Just cuts and bruises. which is crazy. But everyone was moving and responsive,” said Koster.

Neighbors say they’ve heard the home was recently purchased by new owners who may have been doing construction on it or cleaning it out.

The explosion remains under investigation by the West Milford Fire Marshall, West Milford Detective Bureau, and the State Fire Marshall Office.