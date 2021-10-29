LINDEN, N.J. — AIR11 was over the scene as massive flames engulfed a car service center in Linden, New Jersey early Friday morning.

The three-alarm blaze ripped through the Reydel Volkswagen service center on East Elizabeth Avenue, at the corner of Lincoln Street.

Large flames were shooting from the roof and thick, heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Firefighters were on the scene around 7:20 a.m., working to put out the flames from different angles.

Massive flames shoot from the roof of a vehicle service center in Linden, New Jersey on Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021. (AIR 11/PIX11 News)

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The blaze burned right next to a self-storage facility, but there was no word on if it had spread beyond the vehicle service center.