Massive fire at Newark recycling center extinguished: officials

New Jersey

Newark recycling plant fire

AIR11 was over a large fire burning at a recycling center in Newark, New Jersey early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022. (PIX11 News/AIR11)

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) – Two days after a massive scrap yard fire broke out at a Newark recycling plant, firefighters have extinguished the blaze, officials said Wednesday.

“This fire posed some unique challenges for the Newark Fire Division in that it was deep-seated inside a 60-ft. pile of scrap metal, where fire hoses are not effective,” Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said. “I commend Newark’s bravest for working around the clock to ensure that this fire was appropriately extinguished.” 

Firefighters first responded to the blaze just after 7:50 p.m. Monday along Calcutta Street in the Port Newark area, authorities said. The fire department quickly worked with the scrap yard’s heavy equipment operators to move and spread out the metal to extinguish the fire.

Smoke from the fire was reported as far away as parts of New York City Tuesday morning, officials said. Footage from AIR11 showed two large piles of metal burned at the Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal.

The fire was considered under control at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

