EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Whether passing through the New Jersey turnpike or emerging from the Lincoln Tunnel, the Dream Wheel is hard to miss.

Situated right along Route 3 in the heart of the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, the observation wheel became the latest attraction part of the American Dream mega mall.

After years of planning, the Dream Wheel is now open to the public. The journey to get here, developers said, was not easy.

Construction for the 250-foot-tall wheel was stalled due to the pandemic, and when it finally started, developers were tasked with building the structure over one of the state’s busiest roadways, atop a massive 56-foot platform.

The hope now is that the Dream Wheel offers visitors yet another reason to flock to the retail and entertainment complex.