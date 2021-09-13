Masks in hand, Paterson students head back to school amid COVID pandemic

A drawing of a student wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19.
PATERSON, N.J. — Monday marked the first day of in-person classes for public school students in the city of Paterson, New Jersey.

For most of the students, it was their first time back in a school building since March 2020, when they pivoted to remote learning as the COVID pandemic intensified.

Students started the new academic year remotely last week while crews repaired damage to school buildings caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida.

Superintendent Eileen Shafer visited several schools throughout the district on Monday to welcome students back to class.

“It’s a great day in Paterson. As I walk around and talk to students and faculty, they’re all very happy to be back in school,” Shafer said. “So we’re going to keep them in school. We’re going to do everything we can to keep them in school, as you know. We have many COVID precautions in our schools. You’ll see the students and the staff with masks. We gave out masks this morning to all our students and staff.”

Shafer also said there are air purifiers in every classroom.

