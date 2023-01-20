NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a carjacker who swiped a man’s ride at gunpoint on New Year’s Day, releasing a photo of the suspect on Thursday.

The victim was sitting inside his blue, 4-door Dodge Dart near 18th Avenue and Alexander Street around 7:05 p.m. Jan. 1, when a man wearing a ski mask and black clothing approached the parked car, officials said.

The carjacker pointed a handgun at the victim, then took control of and drove off in the car, northbound on Alexander Street, authorities said.

Officials did not report any injuries in the incident.

Investigators on Thursday released a surveillance image of the suspect, asking that anyone with information get in touch.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org, or through the department’s smartphone app. Search “Newark Police Division” in your app store to download the app.