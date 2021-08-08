Mask up, New Jersey: COVID transmission levels call for indoor masking under CDC guidelines

New Jersey

Masks worn in New Jersey mall store

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Pull those masks on, New Jersey.

Indoor masking is advised in areas with COVID transmission rates considered “substantial” or “high” under recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Sunday, all of New Jersey falls under those categories.

In late July, when the CDC updated their guidance, the suggestion applied to Bergen, Essex, Union, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Atlantic counties.

The most recently available COVID data showed increased transmission levels across the state: Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties all have “high” transmission levels. Transmission levels were considered “substantial” in the rest of New Jersey’s counties.

Gov. Phil Murphy has stopped short of reimposing a mask mandate, but he has “strongly recommended” wearing masks inside.

