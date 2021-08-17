Married NJ State Police detectives forfeit jobs over bar brawl

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Married New Jersey State Police detectives have agreed to give up their jobs to resolve charges that they falsified reports about their roles in a bar brawl, the state attorney general’s office said.

Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, both 46 of Hammonton, on Monday agreed to be charged with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

Under terms of an agreement, they’ll forfeit their jobs and be permanently barred from public office and public employment in New Jersey. The charge will be dismissed if they succesfully complete a pretrial intervention program.

The Ogdens were at the Exit 6 Bar in North Wildwood in February 2020 when they were involved in a physical altercation with other patrons, during which Gregory Ogden was struck in the head with a bottle, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command as required.

Authorities said the couple waited two days and then allegedly submitted official reports “that falsely described what had occurred, particularly their conduct during the incident, as revealed by video footage and other evidence. and then falsely described what had occurred.”