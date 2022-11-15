COLUMBIA, S.C. (PIX11) — A staff sergeant with the marines was charged in connection with the training death of a recruit from New Jersey, officials said.

Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, died in June of 2021. The commanding general of MCRD Parris Island, where there’s a training course, referred charges against Staff Sergeant Steven Smiley to a general court-martial on Thursday.

Smiley faces charges of negligent homicide, dereliction of duty resulting in death, dereliction in the performance of duties, obstruction of justice and cruelty, oppression or maltreatment of subordinates, officials said. A trial date has not yet been set.

Beals graduated in 2020 from Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey. He died during an exercise known as “The Crucible.” His mother described him as “the most sincere, kindhearted, sweet and amazing young man.”