Marijuana was legalized in NJ one year ago — but there’s still some issues to work out

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — One year ago, New Jersey residents who pushed for the legalization of recreational marijuana got their wish. But their dreams of buying it — and smoking it — in public are still not a reality.

Exactly one year ago, New Jersey residents who pushed for the legalization of recreational use marijuana got their wish.

State Senate President Nick Scutari said he’s planning additional conversations this week, with the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, to help get the ball rolling on a new program. The CRC’s job is to build — from scratch — the entire framework of the new industry, which is projected to generate millions in tax revenue for the Garden State.

Edmund DeVeaux — president of the NJ Cannabusiness Association — said the CRC has gotten a bad rap.

“I really don’t completely agree that not much has happened in the year,” he said. “I think we’re making process. Now, do we want more? I think, absolutely.”

Included in the CRC’s framework is a specific pathway for entrepreneurs of color to obtain a license to sell legal weed. That demographic found itself disproportionately represented among defendants arrested and convicted for marijuana possession.

Ultimately, the industry in New Jersey stands to be a crowded one — filled with large, corporate conglomerates, as well as smaller shops.

CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown, in a statement, said the commission has “accomplished a lot” since being established 10 months ago. Those accomplishments include writing industry rules and starting the application process for licensing.

“We are as eager as everyone else to see dispensaries open for business — and they will be soon,” he said.