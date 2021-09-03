MANNVILLE, N.J. — Extensive flooding remaining days after Ida slammed our area prohibited fire crews from getting to multiple burning structures in a New Jersey town Friday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene after an apparent early morning explosion leveled The Saffron banquet hall in Manville.

The first call for the large explosion came in around 2 a.m. and the building was reduced to rubble.

Flames were seen still burning from a gas mane that had not yet been capped, while a water mane was gushing water right next to it.

From @wcbs880 #Chopper880 and @PIX11News #Air11: After a massive overnight explosion, the remains of the Saffron Banquet Hall in #Manville #NJ continue to burn along the swollen Millstone River; 09.03.21 pic.twitter.com/PdJGVuK2rz — Tom Kaminski (@TomKaminskiWCBS) September 3, 2021

Firefighters were not able to get to the destruction due to extensive flooding in the area. Water could be seen surrounding what was left of the business.

Additionally, flames were seen burning in a nearby home in a similar situation, where fire crews could likely not get to the house due to flooded streets in the surrounding area.

The causes of the explosion and house fire were not immediately known.