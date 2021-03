WYCKOFF, NJ — A man’s body was found partially covered in snow in Wyckoff on Monday more than a month after he was reported missing, police said.

Andrew Fraioli, 40, left his parents’ home on Feb. 1 during a large snowstorm, officials said.

The Lindenwold man’s body was found Monday afternoon on Sunset Boulevard by a resident, police said.

Wyckoff police officials said foul play was not suspected in Fraioli’s disappearance or death.