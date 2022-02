NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark officers found two victims, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

The victims were found on the 800 block of South 11th Street in Newark, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said. The man and woman had non-life-threatening injuries, and are reported as being in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. Police did not have any information on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.