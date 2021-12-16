Man with machete, handgun spurred lockdown at FDU: Teaneck police

TEACNECK, NJ — Fairleigh Dickinson University was locked down on Wednesday after an argument between two men, one of whom allegedly had a machete and a handgun, police said.

Hackensack resident Andrew Deininger and another man argued near Beverly Road and River Road shortly before 1 p.m., police said. Deininger fled onto the FDU campus.

“Although no specific threat to the campus community was known at the time, the FDU campus was placed into a lockdown for the safety of the students and staff,” police said.

Searchers found a BB-style CO2 pellet gun discarded behind a building near the Hackensack River. They also located the victim in the incident and identified Deininger as the alleged perpetrator.

After investigators determined Deininger was not on the campus, the lockdown was ended. He was later apprehended at his home.

Police charged him with unlawful possession of weapons, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

