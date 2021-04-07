Man with loaded handgun stopped at Newark airport security checkpoint: TSA

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A TSA checkpoint in Newark Airport and a handgun confiscated by TSA officers

TSA agents help passengers through a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport on Jan. 7, 2019. Top right: A handgun confiscated at a security checkpoint in Terminal C on April 6, 2021.
(Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig; TSA)

NEWARK, N.J. — TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport caught a Connecticut man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday.

The traveler, who the TSA did not identify, was stopped by officers at a security checkpoint X-ray machine in Terminal C. The 9mm handgun was loaded with 13 bullets, according to an agency spokesperson.

Port Authority Police confiscated the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges. He also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

It’s the second time in less than a week that TSA officers at Newark airport have stopped a traveler with a gun in their carry-on luggage.

While plane passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage, they must properly package the unloaded weapon and declare it at their airline ticket counter, according to the TSA. 

Travelers are not permitted to bring firearms into the main cabin of the plane. 

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Georgia voting law: Rev. Al Sharpton breaks down boycott by opposition

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

@PIX11News on Twitter