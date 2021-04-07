Man with loaded handgun stopped at Newark airport security checkpoint: TSA

TSA agents help passengers through a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport on Jan. 7, 2019. Top right: A handgun confiscated at a security checkpoint in Terminal C on April 6, 2021. (Credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig; TSA)

NEWARK, N.J. — TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport caught a Connecticut man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday.

The traveler, who the TSA did not identify, was stopped by officers at a security checkpoint X-ray machine in Terminal C. The 9mm handgun was loaded with 13 bullets, according to an agency spokesperson.

Port Authority Police confiscated the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges. He also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

It’s the second time in less than a week that TSA officers at Newark airport have stopped a traveler with a gun in their carry-on luggage.

While plane passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage, they must properly package the unloaded weapon and declare it at their airline ticket counter, according to the TSA.

Travelers are not permitted to bring firearms into the main cabin of the plane.